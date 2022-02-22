The growing clash between Russia and Ukraine put pressure on stocks on Tuesday. A late-day recovery allowed the major averages to trim their losses, but the Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 all finished lower by more than 1%.

With Russia acting as the prime mover on the session, stocks tied to the country scored some of the biggest losses. ETFs related to the Vladimir Putin-led nation flirted with double-digit percentage declines. Meanwhile, stocks like Cian (NYSE:CIAN), Mechel (NYSE:MTL), Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) all staged substantial retreats.

Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPX) also posted a standout decline on the day. Shares of the mattress maker plunged on a disappointing earnings report.

Meanwhile, changing dynamics in the used car market put further pressure on CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), which both slipped to new 52-week lows.

Turning to some of the notable gainers on the day, M&A activity provided a key mover. Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) both popped on separate deals to be acquired.

Sector In Focus

The continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine sent Russian stocks reeling, as investors worried that a further escalation could be in the works. The slide came as Russian leader Vladimir Putin recognized two breakout republics from Ukraine and the U.S. announced sanctions in return.

In response, ETFs tied to Russia suffered colossal declines. The VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) and the VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ) both dropped around 9% on the session. The iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF declined about 10%.

Among individual stocks, Cian (CIAN) plunged 17%, Mechel (MTL) retreated 14% and Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) fell nearly 11%. Sberbank of Russia (OTCPK:SBRCY) cratered 21%.

Standout Gainer

A merger deal sparked a massive rally in shares of Meritor (MTOR), which skyrocketed 44% on an agreement to be acquired by Cummins (NYSE:CMI).

The deal calls for CMI to pay $36.50 per share in cash for the truck parts manufacturer, leading to an aggregate value of about $3.7B. This total includes assumed debt and comes in net of acquired cash.

Engine maker CMI has agreed to purchase the maker of products like drivetrains and braking parts as part of a play for the electric vehicle market, saying the purchase will help it develop "economically viable zero-carbon solutions for commercial and industrial applications."

With the merger deal, MTOR spiked $10.80 to close at $35.47. The advance also allowed the stock to set an intraday 52-week high of $36.24.

MTOR rallied from March 2020 into the first couple of months of 2021. From there, the stock moderated into mid-2021 and had generally held to a range from there. Even with Tuesday's massive advance, shares are only up about 13% over the past year.

Standout Loser

An earnings miss triggered a massive slide in shares of Tempur Sealy (TPX). Shares of the mattress manufacturer plunged 19%, returning to levels last seen in early February last year.

TPX reported a quarterly profit that failed to meet analysts' expectations, weighed down by disappointing revenue growth and declining margins. The company's top-line figure rose by 28% from last year but came up short of expectations. Meanwhile, gross margin slipped to 44.5%.

Given the fact that the company was unable to live up to projections for the latest quarter, investors ignored in-line guidance and an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend.

The selling spree left TPX lower by $7.27 on Tuesday, with the stock closing at $30.14. During the session, shares hit an intraday 52-week low of $29.15.

The stock, which once sat at a 52-week high of $50.51, fell sharply in January along with most of the rest of the market. In February, shares attempted to stabilize, before running into additional selling pressure headed into the earnings report.

All told, shares have fallen about 37% since touching a multi-month high in early January.

Notable New High

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) soared 15% on news that it has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Veritas Capital. With the rally, shares of the textbook publisher jumped to a new 52-week high.

The terms of the transaction call for Veritas to pay $21 per share in cash to acquire HMHC. The purchase price gives the transaction a total equity value of about $2.8B. The deal is projected to close in Q2.

HMHC finished at $20.90, a gain of $2.78 on the session. Shares also established a fresh intraday 52-week high of $20.92. The rally added to gains posted in January and early February. In total, the stock has climbed about 53% over the past six months.

Notable New Low

The last few months have seen a turnaround in certain companies involved in used car sales, as the Federal Reserve has signaled a concerted effort to fight inflation and as the price spike in used cars has started to show signs of peaking. In this environment, CarMax (KMX) and Carvana (CVNA) both lost ground on Tuesday, reaching new 52-week lows.

KMX retreated $4.47 to close at $101.17, a slide of about 4% on the session. Shares set an intraday 52-week low of $99.90 before cutting their losses a bit before the close.

The stock had rallied to a 52-week high of $155.98 in early November but have suffered notable selling pressure since. KMX has now come about 35% off its peak.

Meanwhile, CVNA flirted with the unchanged mark early in the session but suffered a decline into the early afternoon. The stock eventually touched an intraday 52-week low of $116.93 before bouncing back a little before the close.

The stock eventually finished at $119.25, a decline of $7.19 on the session. This represented a slide of almost 6%.

Overall, CVNA established a 52-week high of $376.83 in the middle of last year but has seen steady declines since. The stock has now lost about 68% of its value since hitting that high.

