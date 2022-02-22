Tandem Diabetes up in after-hours trading despite missing on bottom line

Feb. 22, 2022 5:41 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are up ~3% in after-hours trading even though the company missed on the bottom line in its Q4 2021 earnings.
  • For 2022, sales are estimated to be in the range of $845M to $860M, which represents an annual sales growth of 20%-22% compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of 14%-15% of sales.
  • Sales increase ~25% in the quarter to ~210M compared to the prior-year period.
  • However, net income declined 36% to year over year to $10.8M.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Jones considers Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.