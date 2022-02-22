Tandem Diabetes up in after-hours trading despite missing on bottom line
Feb. 22, 2022 5:41 PM ETTandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) are up ~3% in after-hours trading even though the company missed on the bottom line in its Q4 2021 earnings.
- For 2022, sales are estimated to be in the range of $845M to $860M, which represents an annual sales growth of 20%-22% compared to 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of 14%-15% of sales.
- Sales increase ~25% in the quarter to ~210M compared to the prior-year period.
- However, net income declined 36% to year over year to $10.8M.
