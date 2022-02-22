Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) plunged 6% in Tuesday's trading after approvals for its planned electric vehicle plant in Georgia were transferred to the state, as county authorities said the process "requires a higher resource level than we can bring to bear locally," Bloomberg reports.

Construction has been scheduled to start this summer on the facility, which is expected to employ more than 7,500 people and have the capacity to build 400K EVs annually, but the plant has met strong opposition by some residents living near the site neighboring Rutledge, Ga., over worries about traffic, environmental damage and continued urban sprawl from Atlanta.

County leaders responded to the pushback by asking Georgia Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson to handle compliance and public engagement, since the state is purchasing the land for the plant from the counties so that it can consolidate the zoning and compliance process into a single forum.

Based on two analyses posted recently on Seeking Alpha, Rivian Automotive shares are either available for a bargain price after their recent collapse or "a falling knife you don't want to catch."