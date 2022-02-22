Agree Realty Q4 results highlight healthy balance sheet, acquisition volume
Feb. 22, 2022 5:47 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Q4 results highlight a healthy balance sheet and strong acquisition volume.
- Q4 rental income of $91.34M gained from $71.34M in the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Q4 operating expenses were $46.30M, up from $36.04M in Q4 a year ago.
- Acquisition volume for the fourth quarter was approximately $314.7 million and included 71 properties net leased to a variety of retailers.
- Its balance sheet is positioned for growth at 4.9 times net debt to recurring EBITDA; 3.4 times proforma for the settlement of the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings.
- The REIT's portfolio consisted of 1,404 properties located in 47 states and contained approximately 29.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.1% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~10.1 years.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 23 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Earlier, Agree Realty expected full-year acquisition volume to remain at $1.1B-1.3B.