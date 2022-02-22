Laredo Q4 results - EPS beat, production flat, debt down

Feb. 22, 2022 5:55 PM ETLPIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor8 Comments

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and a black barrel on US USD dollar notes, depicts the money received or earned from sales after investment in the development of oil industry.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) reported Q4 results after the close, posting strong earnings, guiding the street to stable production and allocating cash flow to the balance sheet:

  • Earnings - the Company delivered adjusted earnings of $3.39 in Q4 versus Bloomberg consensus estimates of $3.26, and generated ~$25m of free cash flow (~2% of market cap).
  • Production - management guided the street to 84kboe/d of production in 2022 (midpoint), versus Q4 2021 volumes of 85kboe/d.
  • Capital - the Company is forecasting $520m of capital spending in 2022, versus $444m in 2021, with the 18% increase being almost entirely attributable to service cost inflation.
  • Allocation - given the Company's challenges with gearing in the past, management is allocating free cash flow to leverage reduction in 2022.

Laredo guided the market to free cash flow of > $300m at $80 WTI (~26% of current market cap), suggesting the Company has plenty of upside after the balance sheet is fixed. By sticking to capital discipline, as peers have, there is a good chance the Company is rewarded by Wall Street, despite an inability to return cash to shareholders for the time being.

