SEC fines Baxter $18M for transactions that resulted in misstatement of net income
Feb. 22, 2022 6:07 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has levied an $18M fine against Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) for engaging in what it describes as improper intra-company foreign exchange transactions that resulted in the misstatement of the company’s net income.
- In addition, the agency settled charges with Baxter's (BAX) former treasurer and assistant treasurer, Scott Bohaboy and Jeffrey Schaible, related to the transactions.
- The SEC found that Baxter violated negligence-based anti-fraud, reporting, books and records, and internal accounting controls provisions of federal securities laws.
