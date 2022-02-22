Range Q4 results -- in-line EPS, reinstatement of dividend, monster buyback

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) reported after the close, posting strong earnings, announcing a substantial buyback, and guiding the street to flat production in 2022:

  • Earnings - Range (RRC) posted 96c in adjusted EPS during Q4 versus Bloomberg consensus estimates of 97c.
  • Production - the Company guided to 2.14bcfe/d (midpoint) of production in 2022, versus 2021 results of 2.13bcfe/d.
  • Capital - capital spending in 2022 will increase to $470m (midpoint) from $414m in 2021.
  • Shareholder returns - the main event of the release, Range (RRC) announced an annual cash dividend of 32c/s (~1.5% forward yield), and authorized a $500m share repurchase plan (~10% of current market capitalization).

In 2022 management expects to generate over $1b in free cash flow at strip prices (~20% of current market cap), and is clearly focused on returning cash to shareholders. The supply discipline narrative for natural gas producers is not as strong as in the liquids-focused e&ps; however, the absolute level of shareholder returns is sure to catch the market's attention.

