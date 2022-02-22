Transocean drops after Q4 loss, drilling revenues slip

Feb. 22, 2022 5:55 PM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Transocean oil rig ships anchored off Elefsina, Greece

Ion-Creations/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -1.5% post-market after reporting a larger than expected adjusted Q4 loss while adjusted contract drilling revenues fell 2% Y/Y to $671M but beat analyst estimates.

Q4 contract drilling revenues fell primarily due to lower revenue efficiency and a rig that was idle in the quarter, the company said.

Q4 total fleet average daily revenue rose to $352.5M from $347.5M in the year-earlier quarter; ultra-deepwater floaters average daily revenue fell to $337.1M from $342.1M, harsh environment floaters increased to $387.7M from $357.5M, and midwater floaters had no revenues.

Q4 rig utilization was 53.4% compared with 58% in the prior-year period; ultra-deepwater floaters rig utilization was 50.9% vs. 52.1%, and harsh environment floaters was 60.0% vs. 73.8%.

"As we move into 2022, we are more optimistic than we have been in the past seven years," CEO Jeremy Thigpen said. "With customer demand growing, and utilization for active high-specification assets pushing higher, we expect the upward trend in day rates to continue as we progress through the year."

Transocean shares have slipped 2% during the past year but are up 21% YTD.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.