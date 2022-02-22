Transocean (NYSE:RIG) -1.5% post-market after reporting a larger than expected adjusted Q4 loss while adjusted contract drilling revenues fell 2% Y/Y to $671M but beat analyst estimates.

Q4 contract drilling revenues fell primarily due to lower revenue efficiency and a rig that was idle in the quarter, the company said.

Q4 total fleet average daily revenue rose to $352.5M from $347.5M in the year-earlier quarter; ultra-deepwater floaters average daily revenue fell to $337.1M from $342.1M, harsh environment floaters increased to $387.7M from $357.5M, and midwater floaters had no revenues.

Q4 rig utilization was 53.4% compared with 58% in the prior-year period; ultra-deepwater floaters rig utilization was 50.9% vs. 52.1%, and harsh environment floaters was 60.0% vs. 73.8%.

"As we move into 2022, we are more optimistic than we have been in the past seven years," CEO Jeremy Thigpen said. "With customer demand growing, and utilization for active high-specification assets pushing higher, we expect the upward trend in day rates to continue as we progress through the year."

Transocean shares have slipped 2% during the past year but are up 21% YTD.