Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is looking to hire an investment bank to consider options for its acreage in Utah's Uinta Basin, as it seeks to advantage of high energy prices to cut debt, Reuters reports.

A full or partial sale of the assets is among the options for Ovintiv, one of the Uinta's top producers, which could fetch ~$1B, according to the report.

Ovintiv's assets in central Utah totaled 207K net acres with production of ~13K boe/day as of the company's 2020 annual report.

A deal, if it happens, would be the region's second in the past week, after Crescent Energy agreed to buy oil assets in the Uinta Basin from Verdun Oil for $815M.