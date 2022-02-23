Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was one of the day's top gainers on the S&P 500, closing +2.7% on a down day for the vast majority of stocks, after its mid-term outlook impressed investors.

As part of its Investor Day event, Carrier said it sees annual organic sales growth of 6%-8%, gross cost productivity of 2%-3%, adjusted operating margin expansion of more than 50 bps, and double-digit growth in adjusted earnings per share.

The company has a firm grasp on inflation that will allow it to pursue growth more aggressively, Carrier CEO David Gitlin told CNBC's Mad Money tonight.

"We're driving cost out of the system, and the key to drive long-term shareholder value is growth," Gitlin said, mentioning increased automation hours and dual-sourcing as ways Carrier has offset inflationary pressures.

Carrier recently announced its acquisition of Toshiba's heating, ventilation and air conditioning segment for ~¥100B.