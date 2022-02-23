Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) sees the Haynesville Shale as a major source of growth from a gathering perspective and as a corridor to transport certified gas to LNG exporters seeking lower emissions feedgas, the company said on Tuesday's earnings conference call, as reported by S&P Global Platts.

Williams plans to help add more than 300M cf/day of new production from Haynesville by year-end 2022 through a joint venture with GeoSouthern Energy, which has brought two rigs into operation on the acreage in recent weeks with plans to soon mobilize a third, company execs said on the call, according to S&P Global.

The company also said a key part of its Haynesville strategy includes connecting the basin's growing supply of responsibly sourced gas with nearby LNG exporters, noting that ~75% of proposed LNG export terminals are located along Transco's path.

"We think we're going to be an important player, not in the ownership of the actual LNG facility, but a lot of the key infrastructure that it's going to take to deliver this gas and to be able to do it with a responsibly sourced gas certificate," CEO Alan Armstrong reportedly said on the call.

Also, COO Michael Dunn said Williams now expects the Regional Energy Access expansion to be in service by the end of 2024, citing a delay in FERC's permitting process.

Williams reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.39, compared with $0.31 in the year-ago quarter, with adjusted EBITDA up 11% Y/Y to $1.48B.