Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.2%), Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) and the other partners in the P'nyang gas project in Papua New Guinea signed a deal with the country's government, paving the way for the development of the P'nyang field and ending years of uncertainty over the project.

The P’nyang field is estimated to contain 4.36T cf of gas, which is expected to feed Exxon's PNG LNG plant when its existing gas sources run out; the plant last year produced 8.4M metric tons of liquefied natural gas for export.

The PNG government said its take will total 63% under the P'nyang gas field deal, compared with 49% in the PNG LNG project and 51% in the Papua LNG project.

Exxon said it is continuing to work with the government toward the potential purchase of additional equity in the project.

On Monday, union members who have been locked out of Exxon's Beaumont refinery in Texas since May, ratified the company's contract offer and are expected to return to their jobs.