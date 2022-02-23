B2Gold Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01, revenue of $526.11M beats by $1.11M; initiates gold production guidance
Feb. 23, 2022 12:20 AM ETB2Gold Corp. (BTG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- B2Gold press release (NYSE:BTG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.11 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $526.11M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.11M; on sales of 292,350 ounces at an average realized gold price of $1,800 per ounce
- Total gold production of 304,897 ounces (including 16,048 ounces of attributable production from Calibre) and consolidated gold production of 288,849 ounces from the Company's three operating mines.
- Total cash operating costs of $484 per ounce produced and total AISC of $860 per ounce sold.
- Consolidated cashflows provided by operating activities from the Company's three operating mines of $266 million.
- In 2022, the Company is forecasting total gold production of between 990,000 - 1,050,000 ounces.