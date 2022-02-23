Gran Tierra GAAP EPS of $0.17, revenue of $146.29M

Feb. 23, 2022 12:39 AM ETGran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gran Tierra press release (NYSE:GTE): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.17; FFO of $0.18.
  • Revenue of $146.29M (+125.8% Y/Y).
  • The Company’s operating netback of $37.76 per bbl was up 114% from the fourth quarter 2020 value of $17.67 per bbl and up 8% from the Prior Quarter’s level of $34.95 per bbl.
  • Achieved 2021 Production of 26,507 BOPD, Up 17% from 2020.
  • 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Increased 150% Year-Over-Year to $242 Million.
  • 2021 Funds Flow from Operations Increased 312% Year-Over-Year to $186 Million.
  • Generated 2021 Free Cash Flow of $37 Million, Highest Since 2012.
  • 2022 Guidance: At an $80 per bbl Brent oil price, Gran Tierra is forecasting year end 2022 net debt to EBITDA of approximately 1 times, free cash flow of $170-190 million before exploration, and $100-120 million after exploration.
  • The Company’s 2022 year end net debt is also expected to be less than $500 million.
  • Total Company Production of 30,500-32,500 BOPD.
  • Operating Netback of $470M-$490M;
