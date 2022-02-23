Taseko Mines Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05, revenue of C$102.97M

Feb. 23, 2022 12:45 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Taseko Mines press release (NYSE:TGB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05.
  • Revenue of C$102.97M (+17.8% Y/Y).
  • Taseko generated Adjusted EBITDA of C$53M.
  • Total operating costs for the quarter were $1.94 per pound produced.
  • The Gibraltar mine produced 28.8M pounds of copper and 450 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter. Copper recoveries were 80.4% and copper head grades were 0.24%.
  • Gibraltar sold 23.8 million pounds of copper in the quarter (100% basis).
  • Average realized copper prices were US$4.37 per pound in the quarter, which contributed $103.0 million of revenue for Taseko.
  • Gibraltar is expected to produce 115 million pounds (+/- 5%) of copper in 2022 on a 100% basis.
  • The expected sales of excess copper concentrate inventory carried over from 2021 will bolster earnings in the first quarter of 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.