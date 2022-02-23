Taseko Mines Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05, revenue of C$102.97M
Feb. 23, 2022 12:45 AM ETTaseko Mines Limited (TGB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Taseko Mines press release (NYSE:TGB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.05.
- Revenue of C$102.97M (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Taseko generated Adjusted EBITDA of C$53M.
- Total operating costs for the quarter were $1.94 per pound produced.
- The Gibraltar mine produced 28.8M pounds of copper and 450 thousand pounds of molybdenum in the fourth quarter. Copper recoveries were 80.4% and copper head grades were 0.24%.
- Gibraltar sold 23.8 million pounds of copper in the quarter (100% basis).
- Average realized copper prices were US$4.37 per pound in the quarter, which contributed $103.0 million of revenue for Taseko.
- Gibraltar is expected to produce 115 million pounds (+/- 5%) of copper in 2022 on a 100% basis.
- The expected sales of excess copper concentrate inventory carried over from 2021 will bolster earnings in the first quarter of 2022.