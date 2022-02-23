Lenovo Group ADR GAAP EPS of $4.92, revenue of $20.13B beats by $1.47B
Feb. 23, 2022 12:50 AM ETLenovo Group Limited (LNVGY), LNVGFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lenovo Group ADR press release (OTCPK:LNVGY): FQ3 GAAP EPS of $4.92.
- Revenue of $20.13B (+16.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.47B.
- Premium PC segments delivered high growth with workstation and gaming revenue growing 40% and 27% year-on-year, respectively.
- Looking ahead: Lenovo will continue to seize the sizeable market opportunity to drive both revenue growth and higher profitability. This starts with the growth in remote workers, where Lenovo will leverage its global service footprint to help transform worker productivity through premier support, as-a-Service, and digital workplace solutions.
- In managed services, Lenovo will continue to invest in Lenovo TruScale offerings, hybrid cloud solutions and additional software and services based on the company’s own IP.