Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors watch deepening Ukraine crisis

Japan Market Closed

China +0.80%.

Hong Kong +0.64%.

Australia +0.62%. Australia Construction work done for Q4 2021 -0.4% q/q (vs. expected 2.5%).

Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021 +0.7% q/q (vs. expected 0.7%).

India +0.53%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 482.57 points to 33596.62, S&P 500 fell 44.15 points to 4304.77, while Nasdaq fell 166.54 points to 13381.53.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate rise - cash rate to 1% from 0.75% as expected. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand hiked its cash rate for the third consecutive time.

Oil prices took a breather on Wednesday after surging to seven-year highs the previous session as it became clear the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine would not disrupt oil supplies.

Brent crude rose 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $97.14 a barrel at 0442 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures also gained 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $92.21 a barrel.

Gold was flat on Wednesday, holding near a nine-month high hit in the last session, as safe-haven demand was offset by a rise in Treasury yields following the first wave of U.S. and European sanctions on Russia for sending troops into eastern Ukraine.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,898.63 per ounce, as of 0147 GMT. U.S. gold futures shed 0.3% to $1,901.90.

Spot silver was up 0.2% at $24.13 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,075.75 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,353.69.

U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.49%; S&P 500 +0.59%; Nasdaq +0.78%.