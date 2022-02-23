Radian Group Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07, revenue of $338.37M
Feb. 23, 2022 2:30 AM ETRadian Group Inc. (RDN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Radian Group press release (NYSE:RDN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07.
- Revenue of $338.37M (-8.5% Y/Y).
- Total primary mortgage insurance in force as of December 31, 2021, increased to $246.0 billion, an increase of 1.8 percent compared to $241.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, and a decrease of 0.1 percent compared to $246.1 billion as of December 31, 2020.
- Net mortgage insurance premiums earned were $249.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $236.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $286.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.
- The mortgage insurance provision for losses was a benefit of $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to provisions of $16.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, and $56.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The number of primary delinquent loans was 29,061 as of December 31, 2021, compared to 33,795 as of September 30, 2021, and 55,537 as of December 31, 2020.
- The loss ratio in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 18.6 percent, compared to 7.1 percent in the third quarter of 2021, and 19.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Book value as of December 31, 2021 was $4.3 billion, relatively flat compared to December 31, 2020. Book value per share at December 31, 2021, was $24.28, an increase of 9 percent compared to $22.36 at December 31, 2020.