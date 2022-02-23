5N Plus reports Q4 results

Feb. 23, 2022 2:45 AM ET5N Plus Inc. (FPLSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • 5N Plus press release (OTCPK:FPLSF): Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million, compared to $6.5 million for the same period last year.
  • Revenue of $64.6M (+39.8% Y/Y) beats by $8.07M.
  • On December 31, 2021, the backlog represented 221 days of annualized revenue, 47 days higher than the previous quarter.
  • Bookings in Q4 2021 reached 175 days, compared to 133 days for the same period last year.
  • Annualized Return on Capital Employed reached 9.5% in 2021, compared to 14.4% at the end of 2020.
  • On December 31, 2021, net debt was $80.1M, from $10.2M at the end of last year, reflecting the AZUR acquisition.
