European markets advance as investors await Ukraine-Russia updates

London +0.60%.

Germany +0.91%. Germany March GfK consumer confidence -8.1 vs -6.3 expected (Prior -6.7).

France +1.15%. France February business confidence 112 vs 107 prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with autos climbing to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

Coming up in the session: Switzerland February Credit Suisse investor sentiment at 0900 GMT; Eurozone January final CPI figures at 1000 GMT and US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 18 February at 1200 GMT.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 1.98%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.25%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.48%.

European futures higher. FTSE +0.60%; CAC +1.13%; DAX +1.10% and EURO STOXX +1.32%.