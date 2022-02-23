Barclays GAAP EPS of 6.60p, total income of £5.16B
Feb. 23, 2022 4:46 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Barclays press release (NYSE:BCS): Q4 GAAP EPS of 6.60p.
- Total income of £5.16B (+4.5% Y/Y).
- Net interest income £2.23B.
- Net operating income £5.19B.
- Common equity Tier 1 ratio 15.1% vs. 15.1% Y/Y.
- Outlook: Income: Barclays’ diversified income streams position the Group well for the ongoing economic recovery and rising interest rates.
- Costs: Barclays will continue to drive efficiency savings, however, inflationary pressures and planned investment spend are expected to result in FY22 costs, excluding structural cost actions and performance costs being modestly higher than £12.0B.
- Capital: the CET1 ratio is expected to be impacted by c.80bps of regulatory changes which took effect from 1 January 2022. The announced share buyback of up to £1.0bn will also reduce the CET1 ratio by 30bps.
- Capital returns: capital returns policy incorporates a progressive ordinary dividend, supplemented as appropriate, including with share buybacks.