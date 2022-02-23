Ontex Group NV Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07, revenue of €2.03B
Feb. 23, 2022 4:52 AM ETOntex Group NV (ONXYY), ONXXFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ontex Group NV press release (OTC:ONXYY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07.
- Revenue of €2.03B (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of €172M, -27% lower, with margin down -2.8pp to 8.5%.
- Free cash flow of €53M, down €7M, with strict capex and working capital discipline offsetting most of the impact of lower operating results.
- Board proposal not to issue dividend for financial year 2021.
- 2022 Outlook for Core Markets: Revenue to return to growth, with cost-based pricing impact over 2022-2023, and continued momentum on growth drivers.
- Relentless focus on savings, to deliver €60 million in the year, and strict cash discipline to continue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin to drop sequentially in Q1, improving gradually thereafter with quarter-on-quarter delivery on pricing and savings