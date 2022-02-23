Moderna inks distribution deal in Latin America for COVID-19 vaccine
Feb. 23, 2022 5:16 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) signed a distribution service agreement with privately held Adium Pharma to support the commercialization of its COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax across Latin America.
- The agreement covers 18 countries in Latin America, including Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina.
- Moderna said it has a commercial presence in 11 countries worldwide and recently announced plans to increase its commercial footprint in 10 additional markets in Asia-Pacific and Europe in 2022.
- The company noted that it also has commercial agreements with distributors to supply its COVID-19 vaccine in 45 countries. The company also has an agreement with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to supply up to 650M doses of the vaccine in 2021 and 2022, covering the 92 Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment low- and middle-income countries.
- Regulators have approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in more than 70 markets.
