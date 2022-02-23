Sanofi-GSK plan to seek regulatory nod for COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) are planning to seek regulatory authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The companies intend to submit data from their booster and phase 3 efficacy trials as the basis for regulatory applications.

The Sanofi-GSK vaccine is a refrigerator temperature-stable adjuvanted protein-based vaccine. Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and GSK contributes its pandemic adjuvant.

In the VAT02 booster trial, people who had received a primary series of an already authorized mRNA or adenovirus vaccine, the Sanofi-GSK booster vaccine induced a significant increase in neutralizing antibodies of 18- to 30-fold across vaccine platforms and age groups.

When the Sanofi-GSK vaccine was used as a two-dose primary series followed by a booster dose, neutralizing antibodies increased 84- to 153-fold compared to pre-boost levels.

Data from the VAT08 phase 3 trial showed that two doses of the vaccine generated an efficacy of 57.9% against any symptomatic COVID-19 disease in the seronegative population.

The vaccine provided 100% protection against severe disease and hospitalizations and 75% (3 vs 11 cases) efficacy against moderate-to-severe disease in seronegative populations.

The companies added that early data suggested that 77% efficacy against any Delta variant-associated symptomatic COVID-19 disease, in line with expected vaccine effectiveness.

In both studies, the Sanofi-GSK vaccine was well-tolerated in younger and older adults with no safety concerns.

The companies are in discussions with regulatory authorities, including the US FDA and European Medicines Agency and plan to submit the total data generated to support regulatory authorizations.

Full results from the VAT08 and VAT02 studies will be published later this year.

SNY +1.50% premarket to $52.86

GSK +1.22% premarket $43.21