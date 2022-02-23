Lowe's GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.11, revenue of $21.34B beats by $430M

Feb. 23, 2022 6:01 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Lowe's press release (NYSE:LOW): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $21.34B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $430M.
  • U.S. Comparable Sales Increase on a Two-Year Basis of 35.2%

  • Full Year 2022 Outlook -- a 53-week Year (comparisons to full year 2021 -- a 52-week year)

    • Total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, including the 53rd week vs. $97.06B consensus.
    • 53rd week expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
    • Comparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%
    • Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year
    • Depreciation and amortization of approximately $1.75 billion
    • Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.8% to 13.0%
    • Interest expense of $1.0 to $1.1 billion
    • Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%
    • Diluted earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60 vs. $12.94 consensus.
    • Total share repurchases of approximately $12 billion
    • ROIC2 of over 36%
    • Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.