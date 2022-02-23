Lowe's GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.11, revenue of $21.34B beats by $430M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:01 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Lowe's press release (NYSE:LOW): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $21.34B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $430M.
- U.S. Comparable Sales Increase on a Two-Year Basis of 35.2%
Full Year 2022 Outlook -- a 53-week Year (comparisons to full year 2021 -- a 52-week year)
- Total sales of $97 billion to $99 billion, including the 53rd week vs. $97.06B consensus.
- 53rd week expected to increase total sales by approximately $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion
- Comparable sales expected to range from a decline of 1% to an increase of 1%
- Gross margin rate up slightly compared to prior year
- Depreciation and amortization of approximately $1.75 billion
- Operating income as a percentage of sales (operating margin) of 12.8% to 13.0%
- Interest expense of $1.0 to $1.1 billion
- Effective income tax rate of approximately 25%
- Diluted earnings per share of $13.10 to $13.60 vs. $12.94 consensus.
- Total share repurchases of approximately $12 billion
- ROIC2 of over 36%
- Capital expenditures of approximately $2 billion