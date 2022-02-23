Vipshop Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.41 misses by $0.01, revenue of $5.4B misses by $170M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:02 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Vipshop press release (NYSE:VIPS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.41 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $5.4B (-1.5% Y/Y) misses by $170M.
- Non-GAAP operating income margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 6.1%, as compared with 7.9% in the prior year period.
- Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 19.7%, as compared with 21.9% in the prior year period.
- GMV for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB57.0 billion, as compared with RMB59.3 billion in the prior year period.
- The number of active customers for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 49.2 million, as compared with 53.0 million in the prior year period.
- Total orders for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 216.9 million, as compared with 227.3 million in the prior year period.