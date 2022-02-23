Mainz Biomed's pre-submission for colorectal cancer test trial accepted by FDA
Feb. 23, 2022 6:04 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) said its pre-submission filed with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for ColoAlert was accepted for review.
- The FDA will provide feedback to the company on its proposed U.S. clinical trial design for ColoAlert, a detection test for colorectal cancer.
- The FDA feedback, which is expected in Q2, will provide Mainz guidance on the potential technical parameters and endpoints of the study. The study is on track to begin in 2023.
- The company said a key component of its U.S. regulatory strategy for ColoAlert is based on the outcome of its recently announced clinical study, called ColoFuture.
- MYNZ +8.28% premarket to $14.65