Lumber Liquidators Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.11, revenue of $285.28M misses by $10.22M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:05 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Lumber Liquidators press release (NYSE:LL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $285.28M (-6.2% Y/Y) misses by $10.22M.
- During the fourth quarter, the Company opened two new stores, bringing total stores to 424 as of December 31, 2021.
- Operating margin of 3.8% decreased 220 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of last year and decreased 330 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
- 2022 Outlook: The Company expects SG&A as a percent of sales to increase in 2022 compared to 2021, reflecting an investment year in support of its plan to grow net sales to $1.5 billion by 2024. The Company expects to invest $50 million to $70 million to rebuild inventory in 2022. The Company expects capital expenditures in the range of approximately $28 million to $32 million, primarily to support growth strategies such as new stores. The Company expects to open 20 to 25 new stores in 2022.