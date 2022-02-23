Lumber Liquidators Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.11, revenue of $285.28M misses by $10.22M

Feb. 23, 2022 6:05 AM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Lumber Liquidators press release (NYSE:LL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $285.28M (-6.2% Y/Y) misses by $10.22M.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company opened two new stores, bringing total stores to 424 as of December 31, 2021.
  • Operating margin of 3.8% decreased 220 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of last year and decreased 330 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2019
  • 2022 Outlook: The Company expects SG&A as a percent of sales to increase in 2022 compared to 2021, reflecting an investment year in support of its plan to grow net sales to $1.5 billion by 2024. The Company expects to invest $50 million to $70 million to rebuild inventory in 2022. The Company expects capital expenditures in the range of approximately $28 million to $32 million, primarily to support growth strategies such as new stores. The Company expects to open 20 to 25 new stores in 2022.
    To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
    Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
    If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.