Vertiv GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03, revenue of $1.41B misses by $10M; issues Q1 and FY22 guidance

Feb. 23, 2022 6:07 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Vertiv press release (NYSE:VRT): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $1.41B (+7.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Vertiv’s fourth quarter orders increased 51.2% compared with the prior year quarter, benefiting from large project orders from colocation data center customers.
  • Backlog reached another record level of $3.2 billion at the end of December 2021, increasing 73% from the end of 2020.
  • First Quarter 2022 Guidance: Net sales of $1,100M - $1,150M vs. consensus of $1.26B; Adjusted operating margin of (2.8%) – (0.8%); Adjusted diluted EPS of ($0.20) – ($0.15) vs. consensus of $0.23.
  • Full Year 2022 Guidance: Net sales of $5,500M - $5,800M vs. consensus of $5.73B; Adjusted operating margin of 9.1% - 9.5%; Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.65 - $0.75 and Free Cash Flow of $125M - $175M.
