Integra LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in-line, revenue of $405.5M beats by $2.09M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:10 AM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in-line.
- Revenue of $405.5M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.09M.
- For the first quarter 2022, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million vs. consensus of $378.84M, representing reported growth of approximately -1% to 1.5% and organic growth of approximately 0% to 2.5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.67 to $0.71 vs. consensus of $0.74.
- For the full-year 2022, the Company expects revenues to be in a range of $1,580 million to $1,600 million vs. consensus of $1.63B, representing reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $3.27 to $3.35 vs. consensus of $3.43.