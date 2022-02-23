Integra LifeSciences Holdings Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in-line, revenue of $405.5M beats by $2.09M

  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings press release (NASDAQ:IART): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 in-line.
  • Revenue of $405.5M (+4.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.09M.
  • For the first quarter 2022, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $357 million to $365 million vs. consensus of $378.84M, representing reported growth of approximately -1% to 1.5% and organic growth of approximately 0% to 2.5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $0.67 to $0.71 vs. consensus of $0.74.
  • For the full-year 2022, the Company expects revenues to be in a range of $1,580 million to $1,600 million vs. consensus of $1.63B, representing reported growth of approximately 2.5% to 3.5% and organic growth of approximately 3.5% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in a range of $3.27 to $3.35 vs. consensus of $3.43.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.