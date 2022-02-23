LivaNova PLC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.05, revenue of $270.1M beats by $2.9M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:14 AM ETLivaNova PLC (LIVN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- LivaNova PLC press release (NASDAQ:LIVN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $270.1M (+0.2% Y/Y) beats by $2.9M.
2022 Guidance: The company expects worldwide net sales for full-year 2022 to grow between 3 and 5 percent on a constant-currency basis vs consensus of$1.06B after excluding the impact of the Heart Valves divestiture. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $2.50 to $2.80 vs consensus of $2.63, assuming a share count of 54 million for full-year 2022. In 2022, the Company estimates that adjusted free cash flow will be in the range of $90 to $110 million.