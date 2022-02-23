SSR Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $407.92M beats by $18.44M; issues FY22 guidance
Feb. 23, 2022
SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)
- SSR Mining press release (NASDAQ:SSRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $407.92M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.44M.
- Delivered fourth quarter production of 211,717 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $961/oz.
- Three-year production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces annually reflects a strong and stable production profile without requirements for material capital investment.
- The Company's 2022 guidance included AISC guidance of $1,120 to $1,180 per ounce, reflecting a cost profile that ensures strong free cash flow and capital returns going forward.