SSR Mining Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $407.92M beats by $18.44M; issues FY22 guidance

Feb. 23, 2022 6:15 AM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • SSR Mining press release (NASDAQ:SSRM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $407.92M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $18.44M.
  • Delivered fourth quarter production of 211,717 gold equivalent ounces at AISC of $961/oz.
  • Three-year production guidance of 700,000 to 780,000 gold equivalent ounces annually reflects a strong and stable production profile without requirements for material capital investment.
  • The Company's 2022 guidance included AISC guidance of $1,120 to $1,180 per ounce, reflecting a cost profile that ensures strong free cash flow and capital returns going forward.
