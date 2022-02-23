Just months after the COP26 Summit in Glasglow, energy security is dominating climate action in the headlines, as the prospect of a war involving Russia rattles the energy market. Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 pipeline - which is designed to double the amount of its gas imports - after the country made the decision to phase out nuclear power in 2011 and discontinue coal power by 2030. With Germany now relying on Russia for 55% of its gas imports, fears of an energy crisis are growing, as well as increasing worries that crude could even hit $100 a barrel.

Quote: "Germany is right on Nordstream2. The pipeline has to be assessed in light of the security of energy supply for the whole of Europe," tweeted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "We are still too dependent on Russian gas. We have to strategically diversify our suppliers and massively invest in renewables." Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:GZPFY) owns the entire Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but paid half of the $11B in development costs, with the rest coming from Shell (NYSE:SHEL), Germany's Uniper (OTC:UNPPY) and Wintershall (OTCQX:BASFY), Austria's OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) and France's Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY).

Germany's decision to halt Nord Stream 2 "is no small joke," said Daniel Tenengauzer, head of markets strategy at BNY Mellon, adding that a potential war or stricter sanctions could have a cascading effect for Germany's manufacturing economy. President Biden likewise said he would do everything in his power to insulate American consumers from Russian sanctions, but recognized that that costs would likely rise. "Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home. We need to be honest about that. I want to limit the pain the American people are feeling at the gas pump. This is critical to me."

Go deeper: Renewed importance on energy independence could weigh on policymakers' efforts to decrease the usage of fossil fuels, with coal imports to the EU in January climbing 56% from the prior year. The U.K. Coal Authority also recently allowed a mine in Wales to increase output by 40M tons over the next two decades, while Australia is planning to open or expand more coking coal mines. Over in the U.S., U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is urging American producers to raise their oil and gas output, even telling the National Petroleum Council in December to "get your rig count up."

