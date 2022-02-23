Sapiens Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.03, revenue of $119.9M misses by $0.73M; initiates FY22 guidance
Feb. 23, 2022 6:21 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sapiens press release (NASDAQ:SPNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $119.9M (+16.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.73M.
- "We are introducing 2022 guidance for non-GAAP revenue in a range of $495 million to $500 million (vs. consensus of $507.43M), and non-GAAP operating margin in a range of 17.0% to 17.3%," which on constant currency base represent organic growth of 9.1% and profitability level of 18.2% at the mid- point range of our guidance," stated Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO of Sapiens.