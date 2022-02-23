Roche expands COVID-19 PCR test portfolio to cobas 5800 System

Feb. 23, 2022

Doctor taking swab test sample of elderly patient, PCR.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) expanded the COVID-19 PCR portfolio to the cobas 5800 System, a recently launched molecular laboratory instrument, in countries accepting the CE mark.
  • These include cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative and cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B tests.
  • The company said the new compact cobas 5800 System broadens access for healthcare systems with limited resources or space.
  • Roche added that it is pursuing CE approval for continued menu expansion on the cobas 5800 System, through early-to-mid 2022.
  • The company expects tests to be available beyond CE markets in additional countries in 2022.
