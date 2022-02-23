Höegh LNG Partners LP GAAP EPS of $0.37, revenue of $36.19M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:32 AM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Höegh LNG Partners LP press release (NYSE:HMLP): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.37.
- Revenue of $36.19M (+0.4% Y/Y).
- On November 1, 2021, Mr. Sveinung J. S. Støhle stepped down from his position as the Partnership's Chief Executive Officer in order to pursue an alternative career opportunity. The Board of Directors of the Partnership is undertaking a process to select a successor for the CEO position, and has appointed Håvard Furu, the Partnership's Chief Financial Officer, to also act as the Partnership's interim Chief Executive Officer while the board conducts its search.