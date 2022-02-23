Wolverine World Wide Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 in-line, revenue of $635.6M beats by $5.4M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:37 AM ETWolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wolverine World Wide press release (NYSE:WWW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.41 in-line.
- Revenue of $635.6M (+24.7% Y/Y) beats by $5.4M.
- For FY2022, the company expects adjusted diluted EPS of $2.50 to $2.65 vs. consensus of $2.60.
- CEO comment: "Our strong portfolio of iconic brands combined with the operational foundation built over the last decade positions us to capitalize on very favorable consumer and category trends. Excluding Sweaty Betty, fiscal 2021 revenue exceeded 2019 which speaks to our team’s resolve and tenacity in overcoming the impact of COVID-19. We expect to further unlock the growth potential of our brands as we deliver on our fiscal 2022 outlook of mid to high-teens revenue growth.”