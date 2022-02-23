Kaltura Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $42.7M misses by $0.09M

Feb. 23, 2022 6:48 AM ETKaltura, Inc. (KLTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Kaltura press release (NASDAQ:KLTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $42.7M (+21.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $38.5M, an increase of 33% Y/Y.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $150.8M, an increase of 29% Y/Y.
  • For Q1, the company currently expects: Subscription Revenue to grow by 12%-15% Y/Y to between $36.2M and $37.2 M. Total Revenue to grow by 5%-8% Y/Y to between $39.6M and $40.7M vs. consensus of $45.94M. Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $9M to $12M.
  • For FY2022, Subscription Revenue to grow by 10%-13% Y/Y to between $159.5M and $163.8M. Total Revenue to grow by 5%-8% Y/Y to between $173.3M and $178.2M. Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $27M to $32M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.