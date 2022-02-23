Kaltura Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line, revenue of $42.7M misses by $0.09M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:48 AM ETKaltura, Inc. (KLTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kaltura press release (NASDAQ:KLTR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $42.7M (+21.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.09M.
- Subscription revenue for the quarter was $38.5M, an increase of 33% Y/Y.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $150.8M, an increase of 29% Y/Y.
- For Q1, the company currently expects: Subscription Revenue to grow by 12%-15% Y/Y to between $36.2M and $37.2 M. Total Revenue to grow by 5%-8% Y/Y to between $39.6M and $40.7M vs. consensus of $45.94M. Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $9M to $12M.
- For FY2022, Subscription Revenue to grow by 10%-13% Y/Y to between $159.5M and $163.8M. Total Revenue to grow by 5%-8% Y/Y to between $173.3M and $178.2M. Adjusted EBITDA to be negative in the range of $27M to $32M.