Century Casinos to acquire Nevada-based Nugget Casino Resort
Feb. 23, 2022 6:50 AM ETCentury Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of Smooth Bourbon and 100% of Nugget Sparks (Nugget Casino Resort) from Marnell Gaming for $195M.
- The company will also have a 5-year option to purchase the remaining 50% of PropCo for $105M plus 2% per annum.
- The 50% interest in PropCo is acquired for $95M which represents a capitalization rate of 7.9% based on prelim 2021 numbers.
- PropCo owns the land and building underlying the Nugget and will enter into a lease of the property to OpCo for an annual rent of $15M.
- Post approvals from the Nevada Gaming Commission, the company will purchase 100% of OpCo for $100M, which represents an implied adj. EBITDA before pro forma rent expense, multiple of 5.6x based on prelim 2021 numbers.
- The acquisition of OpCo is expected to meaningfully enhance the company's free cash flow as well as be immediately accretive to earnings.
- Nugget Casino Resort had net operating revenue of $100.4M and adj. EBITDA of $32.8M based on prelim results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
- On OpCo acquisition closure, the company's North American portfolio will increase to 10 casinos that include 6.7K gaming machines and 140 table games; company expects to generate 94% of its adj. EBITDA from its North American casinos.
- The PropCo transaction and the financing are expected to close early in 2Q22; OpCo acquisition is expected to close within one year after the PropCo transaction.