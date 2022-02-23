Century Casinos to acquire Nevada-based Nugget Casino Resort

Feb. 23, 2022 6:50 AM ETCentury Casinos, Inc. (CNTY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 50% of Smooth Bourbon and 100% of Nugget Sparks (Nugget Casino Resort) from Marnell Gaming for $195M.
  • The company will also have a 5-year option to purchase the remaining 50% of PropCo for $105M plus 2% per annum.
  • The 50% interest in PropCo is acquired for $95M which represents a capitalization rate of 7.9% based on prelim 2021 numbers.
  • PropCo owns the land and building underlying the Nugget and will enter into a lease of the property to OpCo for an annual rent of $15M.
  • Post approvals from the Nevada Gaming Commission, the company will purchase 100% of OpCo for $100M, which represents an implied adj. EBITDA before pro forma rent expense, multiple of 5.6x based on prelim 2021 numbers.
  • The acquisition of OpCo is expected to meaningfully enhance the company's free cash flow as well as be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • Nugget Casino Resort had net operating revenue of $100.4M and adj. EBITDA of $32.8M based on prelim results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
  • On OpCo acquisition closure, the company's North American portfolio will increase to 10 casinos that include 6.7K gaming machines and 140 table games; company expects to generate 94% of its adj. EBITDA from its North American casinos.
  • The PropCo transaction and the financing are expected to close early in 2Q22; OpCo acquisition is expected to close within one year after the PropCo transaction.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.