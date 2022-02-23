Office Depot Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.22, revenue of $2.04B beats by $60M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:51 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot press release (NASDAQ:ODP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $2.04B (-2.4% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- The company anticipates generating annual revenue, operating and cash flow results in a range consistent with the prior year, and expects to refine and update its outlook for 2022 as conditions related to the pandemic and supply chain challenges dissipate, and further progress is made on its previously disclosed strategic initiatives.
- CEO comment: “Moving forward, we’re committed to unlocking the value of our consumer business and driving growth in our B2B distribution and digital platform businesses. We remain focused on regaining momentum in our enterprise channel as more companies return to the office and as we work to mitigate the ongoing supply chain and inflation challenges. We expect 2022 to be a transformative year in the development of Varis, as we continue to invest in its capabilities, grow customer and supplier relationships, and launch the beta version of the platform with key partners, positioning us to drive future value in the large and growing business commerce market."