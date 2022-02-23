Owens & Minor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.47B beats by $40M
Feb. 23, 2022 6:53 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Owens & Minor press release (NYSE:OMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $2.47B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Net leverage ratio was 1.8 times trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA
- FY22 Outlook: Revenue for 2022 to be in a range of $9.2 billion to $9.6 billion vs consensus of $9.78B; Adjusted net income for 2022 to be in a range of $3.00 to $3.50 per share vs consensus of $3.35; Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be in a range of $400 million to $450 million