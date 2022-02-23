Owens & Minor Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10, revenue of $2.47B beats by $40M

Feb. 23, 2022 6:53 AM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Owens & Minor press release (NYSE:OMI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $2.47B (+4.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Net leverage ratio was 1.8 times trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA
  • FY22 Outlook: Revenue for 2022 to be in a range of $9.2 billion to $9.6 billion vs consensus of $9.78B; Adjusted net income for 2022 to be in a range of $3.00 to $3.50 per share vs consensus of $3.35; Adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be in a range of $400 million to $450 million
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.