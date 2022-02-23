Kodiak stock plunges 68% as KSI-301 trial for vision disorder fails to meet main goal

Kodiak Sciences's (NASDAQ:KOD) medicine KSI-301 failed to meet the main goal of a phase 2b/3 trial in patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration who had not received prior treatment.

Wet macular degeneration is a chronic eye disorder that causes blurred vision and can lead to blindness.

The trial randomized 559 participants and had two treatment arms: KSI-301 5mg on a flexible long-interval regimen and aflibercept 2mg on a fixed short-interval regimen.

The company said results showed that KSI-301 did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint of showing non-inferior visual acuity gains for patients dosed on extended regimens compared to aflibercept given every eight weeks.

"Allowing treatment with KSI-301 no more often than every 12 weeks after the loading phase for every patient turned out to be insufficient," said Kodiak's CEO Victor Perlroth.

The company added that a pre-specified secondary analysis at year 1 assessing durability showed 59% of patients in the KSI-301 arm achieved five-month dosing with visual acuity gains and anatomic improvements comparable to the overall aflibercept group.

"We learned that the study design stretched it too far for the roughly 30% of patients who could have benefited from more VEGF inhibition than the minimal every 3 months in the study," said Carl Regillo, Chief of the Retina Service at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia and a study investigator.

Kodiak noted that KSI-301 was safe and well tolerated in the study, with no new safety signals.

"The ongoing DAYLIGHT study should clearly address the question of whether intensive dosing with KSI-301 provides sufficient VEGF inhibition for this important minority of patients living with wet AMD," said Jason Ehrlich chief medical officer and chief development officer of Kodiak.

KOD -68.14% premarket to $16.04