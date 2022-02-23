Renewable Energy Group shoots higher on takeover interest - Bloomberg

Feb. 23, 2022 7:00 AM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Corn Made Biofuel

matt_benoit/iStock via Getty Images

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) +18.2% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that the biodiesel maker is exploring options including a potential sale after receiving takeover interest.

Renewable Energy has held recent takeover talks with large oil and gas companies, and is working with financial advisors, according to the report.

The company turns feedstock into fuel at locations in the U.S. and Germany, but its biodiesel margins have been hurt by higher soybean costs, Bloomberg says.

"Biodiesel is a stop-gap arrangement during the transition from fossil fuel to greener energy sources in transport, [whose] demand will not be permanent," Rohit Acharya writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

