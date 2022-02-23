Lowe's rallies after strong demand leads to guidance boost

Feb. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETLowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments

Lowe"s Home Improvement store

JillianCain/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) traded higher on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer reported comparable sales increased 5.0% in Q4. Comparable sales were up 5.1% for the U.S. business. Pro customer sales were 23% higher during the quarter.

Gross margin improved to 32.9% of sales from 31.8% a year ago as sales leverage helped to offset some input cost and labor inflation.

Operating income came in at 8.67% of sales vs. 7.50% a year ago.

Lowe's repurchased approximately 16M shares for $4.0B in the quarter and repurchased 63M shares for $13.1B for the year.

Looking ahead, Lowe's (LOW) said it expects revenue of $97B to $99B in FY22 vs. $97B consensus. EPS is expected to range from $13.10 to $13.60 vs. $12.94 consensus. "We remain confident in the long-term strength of the home improvement market, and our ability to expand operating margin," noted CEO Marvin Ellison.

Shares of Lowe's Companies (LOW) rose 2.55% premarket following the earnings topper.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.