BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.11, revenue of $47.2M misses by $3.28M

  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $47.2M (+1080.0% Y/Y) misses by $3.28M.
  • ORLADEYO net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $46.2M.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $517.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $302.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • Operating cash use for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.0 million.
  • Full year 2022 net ORLADEYO revenue to be no less than $250 million.
  • Operating expenses for full year 2022, not including non-cash stock compensation, are expected to be in the range of $440 million to $480 million.
