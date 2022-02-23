BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.11, revenue of $47.2M misses by $3.28M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.40 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $47.2M (+1080.0% Y/Y) misses by $3.28M.
- ORLADEYO net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $46.2M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $517.8 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $302.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Operating cash use for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $29.0 million.
- Full year 2022 net ORLADEYO revenue to be no less than $250 million.
- Operating expenses for full year 2022, not including non-cash stock compensation, are expected to be in the range of $440 million to $480 million.