Mortgage applications decreased 13.1%, lowest since 2+ years
Feb. 23, 2022 7:03 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -13.1% vs. -5.4%
- Purchase Index: -10.0% vs. -1.0%
- Refinance Index: -16.0% vs. -9%
- Applications to refinance dropped 15% weekly and were 56% lower than one year ago.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 50.1 percent of total applications from 52.8 percent the previous week.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.06% vs. 4.05%.
- The average purchase loan size in the MBA weekly survey didn’t increase, but at $450.2K, it stayed very close to the survey’s record high of $453K, which was hit the week ended Feb. 11.
- "Purchase applications, already constrained by elevated sales prices and tight inventory, have also been impacted by these higher rates and declined for the third straight week. While the average loan size did not increase this week, it remained close to the survey's record high," MBA's AVP of Economic and Industry Forecasting Joel Kan commented.