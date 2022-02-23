Frontier Communications Parent GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.54B misses by $30M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:04 AM ETFrontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Frontier Communications Parent press release (NASDAQ:FYBR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $1.54B (-9.4% Y/Y) misses by $30M.
- CEO comment: “The future is fiber, and we are well on our way to becoming a fiber-first company. Yesterday, we became the only major broadband provider to launch 2 Gig fiber service network-wide, extending our leadership position as customers demand faster speeds.”
- 2022 Outlook: Adjusted EBITDA of $2B - $2.15B; Fiber build to at least 1M new locations; Cash capital expenditures of $2.40B - $2.50B; Cash taxes of approximately $20M; Cash interest payments of approximately $430M; Cash Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $75M (net of capitalization); Cash pension and OPEB contributions, including a catch-up from contribution waivers during bankruptcy, of approximately $135M (net of capitalization).