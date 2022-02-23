Dana GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.08, revenue of $2.27B beats by $90M; initiates FY22 guidance

Feb. 23, 2022 7:04 AM ETDana Incorporated (DAN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Dana press release (NYSE:DAN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.18 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $2.27B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $118 million, compared with $192 million for the same period in 2020.
  • Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $139 million, compared with $191 million in the same period of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was a use of $2 million, compared with free cash flow of $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 2022 Financial Targets: Sales of $9.6 to $10.1 billion vs. consensus of $9.76B; Adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $1.0 billion, an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 9.6 percent at the midpoint of the range; Diluted adjusted EPS of $2.05 to $2.55 vs. consensus of $2.76; Operating cash flow of approximately 6.5 to 7.5 percent of sales; and Free cash flow of approximately 2.5 to 3.5 percent of sales.
