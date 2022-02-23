monday.com Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.26, revenue of $95.5M beats by $7.7M
Feb. 23, 2022 7:05 AM ETmonday.com Ltd. (MNDY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor5 Comments
- monday.com press release (NASDAQ:MNDY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.26 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $95.5M (+90.5% Y/Y) beats by $7.7M.
- Shares -9.86% PM.
For the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022, monday.com currently expects: Total revenue of $100 to $102 million vs consensus of $94.09M, representing year-over-year growth of 70% to 73%.Non-GAAP operating loss of $47 million to $45 million.
For the full year 2022, monday.com currently expects: Total revenue of $470 million to $475 million, representing year-over-year growth of 53% to 54%. Non-GAAP operating loss of $147 million to $142 million and negative operating margin of 31% to 30%.