The development stage biotech company, Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) announced on Wednesday the topline results from the human abuse potential (HAP) study for its lead candidate REL-1017, currently in Phase 3 development for major depressive disorder (MDD).

The Phase 1 study was designed to assess the abuse potential of REL-1017 vs. ketamine and placebo in healthy experienced recreational drug users.

The primary endpoint was the measure of "likability" as indicated by the trial participants rating the maximum effect (or Emax) for Drug Liking "at this moment in terms of 1-100 bipolar rating scale.

All three doses of REL-1017 tested (25 mg, 75 mg, and 150 mg) were found to have more than 30-point and a statistically significant difference vs. ketamine 0.5 mg/kg over 40 minutes. Meanwhile, the effect was statistically equivalent to the placebo.

“These results demonstrate that REL-1017 strongly differentiates from ketamine and is comparable to placebo for the maximum effect for Drug Liking 'at this moment," remarked Chief Executive Officer of Relmada (RLMD) Sergio Traversa.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 AM EST to further discuss the trial results.

In July 2021, Relmada (RLMD) climbed after the company reported topline data from another HAP study for REL-1017 to indicate its lack of abuse potential compared to oxycodone.